Anambra Police Honours Ofodeme, Emeakayi, Ahumadu Over Crime Fighting

Anambra State Police Command has honoured the trio of the Majority leader of the state Assembly, Ikenna-Ofodeme, Special Adviser to Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi and the Commander Anti-Cult CSP Ayuba Ahumadu for their respective superlative performance in crime fighting.

The State Command also honoured the Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Tochukwu Ikenga by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), as well as one inspector, a Corporal and a Constable for their show of professionalism in their lines of duty.

The event, which took place at the hosting of the Commands 2025 Christmas Carol and End-of-Year Party on 23rd December 2025 at Vertex View hotel hall Nibo, Awka, brought together officers, stakeholders, and guests in an atmosphere of celebration, reflection, and appreciation.

The event featured the commendation of outstanding officers of the Command for their dedication, professionalism, and gallantry in crime fighting, as well as the recognition of key stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation with the Police.

Notably, the Commander, Special Anti-Cult Squad, Enugu-Ukwu, CSP Ayuba Ahmadu, was recognised by the Command as the Best Crime Fighter of the Year.

He also received wider recognition at the national level by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for his exceptional contributions to crime control in the student environment.

Also recognised was Hon Ken Emeakayi, the Commander of the Agụnachmba Vigilante Group, for outstanding collaboration and support in maintaining security across the state.

Similarly, Hon Ikenna Ofodeme, the Majority leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, was honoured as the Best Supportive Stakeholder, while Hon. Ambrose Obinna Onuzulike received an award for selfless service and consistent support to the Police.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, was recognised by the Senate Arm of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as the Best Student Friendly Police Public Relations Officer, in appreciation of his professionalism and effective police–public engagement.

Speaking earlier, the Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu expressed the assistance of the Anambra state government, sister security organisations, officers and men of the Command, as well as the Agunechemba Security Squad for their contributions towards ensuring law and order in the state.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate the Government and good people of Anambra State, our sister security agencies, Anambra State Police Management Team, My Area Commanders, My Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Teams, Operatives of Other Sister Agencies as well as those in Joint Security Task Force, and most importantly the Operatives of Agunachemba it is unity we forge a fortress throughout the year 2025 against the common enemy of the State”

“As we celebrate the festive season, I want to reassure residents and visitors that the Anambra State Police Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, has intensified patrols and surveillance across the state. Strategic locations, worship centres, markets, highways, and recreational areas are being adequately covered to ensure a peaceful celebration”

Orutugu also commended some operatives, Inspector Okoma Ewa, Corporal Chawalamoke Godsfavour and Constable Emekwisore Ifeanyi for their exceptional display of courage, swift response to an incident and high level of professionalism in the line of duty.

“These officers demonstrated uncommon bravery and tactical efficiency while responding promptly to a reported incident, thereby denying armed hoodlums the space they enjoy to commit havoc, recovery of arms, stolen money, and other incriminating items.”

“Their actions reflect on the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and underscore the importance of discipline, dedication, and service to the public” he said.