Anambra Police, Govt Unite To Tackle Crime

Following reports that some bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses in Anambra State have become rendezvous points for criminals, a joint team comprising the Anambra State Police Command, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Restaurant and Bar Owners Association has agreed to work together to flush out criminals in the sector.

This collaborative effort is part of a broader resolution reached by the three bodies aimed at ensuring a hitch-free Easter celebration and enhancing public safety across the State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, partnered with the Anambra State Ministry of Tourism to host the Anambra State Restaurant and Bar Owners Association at the Police Command Headquarters in Awka.”

“The meeting focused on implementing enhanced security and safety measures to safeguard businesses, employees, and customers, particularly along Club Road, Awka, and at other key entertainment and tourist locations in the State.”

Orutugu noted during his address that security assessments had revealed some bars and lounges were being used as meeting points by criminal elements.

He urged business owners to cooperate with law enforcement by remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicious activities.

The Police Commissioner further assured the public of increased police patrols and improved surveillance to deter crime and swiftly address any emerging security threats.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Don Onyeji, commended the Commissioner of Police for the initiative and pledged the full support of his ministry in the joint effort.

He highlighted Anambra State’s rich cultural heritage and numerous tourist attractions, including Agulu Lake, Ogbunike Cave, and the Igbo-Ukwu Museum, which showcase the State’s history, artistry, and natural beauty.

Also speaking after the meeting, a member of the Association, Tochukwu Ohazuluike, expressed satisfaction with the joint security initiative, adding that the body would develop strategies to identify and eliminate bad actors among their customers.

“This is a welcome development for the State. We are ready to join forces with the Anambra State Government and the Police Command to rid our businesses of individuals with questionable characters,” he said.

“We have already begun implementing internal processes and will now fine-tune and strengthen them for better results,” he added.

The Association pledged immediate implementation of directives issued by the Police Command.

