Anambra Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Victims

The operative of the Anambra State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt by a gang suspected to be members of a secessionist group.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga made this disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday in Akwa, the state capital.

According to him, the incident occurred on Friday along Agulu/Nnobi where a suspect was killed during a gun battle, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

He noted that the operative also recovered one pump action gun, five live cartridges, five machetes, two SUV jeeps, and two pairs of desert shoes. raids.

“Police operatives from the Operations Department of the Command and attached to a VIP in the state on 29/11/2024 by 8:30 pm along Agulu/Nnobi road, demobilised one of the criminal elements in the state and recovered one pump action gun, five live cartridges, five machetes, two SUV jeeps, and two pairs of desert shoes.

“The operatives resisted the armed men operating in a grey-coloured Lexus ES 330 with Plate No: ACA 551 MA and an ash-coloured Toyota Highlander with Plate No: SMK 544, who attacked their convoy unprovoked.

“The swift response by the Joint Security Team, comprising police and AVG operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area, forced the assailants to abandon their vehicles and flee into a nearby bush with injuries,” the statement added

