Anambra Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Victims

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command on Sunday foiled a kidnap attempt at the Neni community in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, rescuing three of the kidnapped victims.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums, riding in a vehicle, had ambushed the victims’ cars at Okacha junction, forced them into another vehicle, and were taking them away before the intervention of the police operatives.

Confirming the development in a press statement, the spokesperson for the State Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said police operatives attached to the Neni Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly after a distress call.

Ikenga said, “Police operatives attached to the Neni Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly to a distress call along Okacha junction, Neni on May 3, 2025, by 8.45 pm, foiled a kidnap incident, rescued three victims, including a husband and wife, and recovered one of the victim’s vehicles from the scene.

“Meanwhile, the Joint Security Force, comprising the Military, Civil Defence and Vigilantes, have complemented the onslaught of operational efforts of the Police aimed at arresting the armed hoodlums and to recover one Black Lexus 350 SUV with Reg. No: ABJ 557 LD reportedly snatched from the second rescued victim and which the hoodlums used to escape from the scene.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, in the statement, urged residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding by cooperating with security agencies to maintain peace and security in the state.

