Anambra Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Recover Victim’s Vehicle

Operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu-Ukwu, have foiled a kidnap attempt and recovered the victim’s vehicle during a swift operation at Isuaniocha, Anambra State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to the statement, a five-man kidnapping gang, operating in a black Toyota Corolla, had intercepted and abducted a victim at Amatu Village, Agulu, seizing his black Lexus 350 SUV in the process.

The police were promptly alerted, and a technology-driven manhunt was launched. The swift intervention forced the kidnappers to abandon both the victim and his vehicle along the road in Isuaniocha before fleeing the scene.

“The victim has since been debriefed and is in safe custody,” Ikenga confirmed.

He added that operatives are working on credible intelligence to dismantle the kidnapping gang and have intensified surveillance in the area to prevent further criminal activity.

“The command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and will continue to deploy proactive strategies to combat crime in the state,” the statement added.

