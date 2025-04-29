Anambra Police Dismantle Gunmen’s Camp In Ukpor

Share

The Rapid Response Squad attached to the Anambra State Police Command has uncovered a suspected camp of gunmen who have been terrorizing Ukpor Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area since 2022.

One suspect was arrested during the operation.

This development comes as the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, received an Award of Excellence in Strategic Crime Fighting from stakeholders of Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the gunmen’s camp had served as a launch base for the 2022 attack on the Ukpor Divisional Police Station, which led to the death of a female officer.

“Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, on April 25, 2025, busted a criminal camp at Ukpor and arrested one Ewulu Chikwo, male, 35, from Osumoghu Isieke Village, Ihiala LGA,” Ikenga stated.

He further revealed that the suspect and his gang were allegedly planning to enforce an illegal sit-at-home directive in the area the following Monday.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and admitted to participating in the 2022 attack on Ukpor Divisional Police Headquarters, during which Inspector Stella Maris was murdered.

Ikenga noted that Commissioner Orutugu has prioritized community safety and is collaborating with stakeholders to ensure lasting peace.

He highlighted the ongoing police-led operation “Udo Ga Chi – Zero Kidnapping,” meaning “Peace Must Reign,” which aims to deter crime through increased security presence and to reassure the public.

In recognition of the Command’s efforts to enhance security and foster community engagement in policing, stakeholders in Nkwelle Ezunaka presented CP Orutugu with the award, describing him as a strategic crime fighter.

In his response, the Commissioner appreciated the community for the honor and assured them of improved, people-friendly policing services.

He dedicated the award to victims of unprofessional police conduct in the State.

