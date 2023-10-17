Anambra Police Dislodges Robbery Gang, Recover Arms

Anambra State Police Command on Monday recorded yet another milestone in its bid to combat crime in the state when it dislodged a suspected gang of armed robbers in the Ebenebe community in the Awka North Local Government Area.

The gang which was alleged to have been terrorizing villagers and road users in the town for about two weeks now have robbed about three commercial vehicles in the area were spotted at a junction where it was laying ambush for unsuspecting motorists met their watermelon when officers and men of the command stormed the area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Onyemelukwe in a release, the operations got wind of the gang activities through a public-spirited individual and swum into action recovering arms in the process.

It is not clear how many members of the gang were neutralized but unconfirmed reports had it that some of the gang members fled with bullet wounds abandoning their guns

“Men of Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu of Anambra State Police Command on Monday 16th October 2023 foiled a planned robbery operation along Ebenebe-Achalla Road in Awka North LGA of the State.”

“The Operatives while on Anti Kidnapping Patrol were tipped off by a public-spirited citizen who saw two gunmen being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.”

“The Operatives went in pursuit of the gang and encountered them where they had positioned to rob motorists. On sighting the approaching Operatives they tried to engage them in a shootout but the battle-ready operatives quickly overwhelmed them forcing them to abandon their weapons and flee into the bushy environment.”

“Operatives combed the Bush and recovered two AK-47 Rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds”

“The Commissioner of Police CP Aderemi Adeoye who commended the team for its gallantry has asked them to step up proactive operations in that part of the State until all criminal elements tormenting citizens in that part of the State are completely flushed out” he said.