Anambra Police Decorates Over 300 ASPs

The Anambra State Police Command has decorated over 300 police officers with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP ), which indicates the highest number of decorations in the annals of the Command in the area

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Friday, this development is a great milestone in the personnel advancement of the Command.

Decorating the officers, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, fwc mnips PhD, described the promotion as well-deserved and merit-based. He congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to rededicate themselves to professionalism, discipline, and quality service to the people of Anambra State.

The CP emphasised that promotion comes with greater responsibility, urging the officers to uphold the core values of the Force, maintain integrity, and sustain public trust in the discharge of their duties.

He further reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to boosting morale and enhancing operational efficiency through the recognition of hard work, dedication, and excellence.

In his vote of thanks, Assistant Superintendent of Police Eyam Osim, speaking on behalf of the newly decorated officers, expressed profound appreciation to the Inspector- General of Police, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Zone 13, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, the Command’s Management Team, and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of the promotion.

The event was attended by senior police officers, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the achievement of the newly decorated ASPs.

The large-scale promotion underscores the ongoing reforms and career development initiatives of the Nigeria Police Force aimed at strengthening capacity, enhancing motivation, and improving service delivery across the country.