Anambra Police Decorates 108 Officers

A total of 108 offers of the Anambra State Police Command were on Friday decorated at the Command Headquarters in Awka, the state capital.

In a relative vein, 110 officers were approved for promotion by the Police Service Commission while 108 were present at the occasion.

A breakdown of the officers that were decorated shows that twenty-four Deputy Superintendent Of Police DSP were promoted to the rank of Superintendent Of Police SP, twenty Assistant Superintendent Of Police was promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent Of Police DSP while sixty-six Assistant Superintendent Of Police ASP were promoted to Deputy Superintendent Of Police DSP.

Speaking shortly after they were decorated the Deputy Commissioner of Police Fidelis Ogarube who represented the Police Commissioner Nnaghe Obono Itam urged them to see their new ranks as more tasks and responsibility for them.

“We thank God for your respective promotions but you must see your promotion as a fresh task and more challenges and we urge you to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Police ”

“You must endeavour to reflect your new ranks in the discharge of your duties and must also endeavour to leave above board at all times”

“You must always see yourself as an example of what the NIgerian Police should be and bear in mind that you are carrying the image and reputation of the NIgerian Police on your soldiers in the service of the society” he said.

Speaking on behalf of those who were decorated Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Andy Ighoh promised that they would not fail the Nigerian Police in the discharge of their primary responsibilities.

He also stated that they appreciate the ignominy of the conference reposed on them pledging that their new ranks are a morale booster for them all.

