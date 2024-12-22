Stampede: Anambra Police Confirms Death Toll In Okija Now At 22

Share

The Anambra State Police command, on Sunday, confirmed the death toll from the stampede that occurred in the Okija community of the state on Saturday is now 22.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the State Police Public Relations Officers, said the command operatives have commenced an investigation into the incident

Sunday Telegraph had on Saturday 20 December reported that the incident occurred when a known philanthropist from the Okiaja community, on his yearly schedule activities, was distributing some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succor to the less privileged.

