Anambra Police Confirm Death Of Two Persons

The Anambra Police Command has confirmed the deaths of two individuals attacked by suspected gunmen in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The police also confirmed that one of the victims survived and is currently assisting in the investigation.

Reports indicate that one of the deceased was a legal practitioner returning from Ekwulobia town after securing the bail of a murder suspect when the attack occurred.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga said:

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, led a team of senior officers—including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and experienced detectives—to the crime scene at Egbebelu village, Nanka, Orumba North LGA, where two persons were gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be-identified armed men operating on a motorcycle.

“The visit followed reports of the murder of two individuals, one identified as a legal practitioner who had earlier secured the bail of an accused person in a pending murder case at High Court II, Ekwulobia.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were attacked while returning from court, having been trailed and ambushed by the assailants.

“One victim survived the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

“The escapee has been debriefed by the police and has provided crucial information that is aiding ongoing investigations and manhunt operations.

“The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and positively identified by their families.

“A red Toyota Camry vehicle, believed to belong to one of the deceased, was recovered from the scene during preliminary investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an intensive investigation and deployed tactical and intelligence teams to track down the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” he assured.

