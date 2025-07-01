Anambra Police Condemn Killings In Ogboji

The Anambra State Police Command has condemned the gruesome killing of Ebonyi State indigenes in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, clarifying that ten people were killed, contrary to reports that thirteen persons died.

The victims, all members of the Ebonyi community residing in Anambra, were reportedly holding a town union meeting on Monday evening when gunmen stormed the venue around 7:00 p.m. and accused them of holding a gathering against their interests. After allegedly seizing the meeting’s minutes book, the attackers opened fire on the group, killing several and injuring others. While initial reports claimed thirteen were killed, the police have confirmed ten fatalities.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command assured that investigations are ongoing and that those behind the attack would be brought to justice.

“The Anambra State Police Command has condemned the indiscriminate shooting incident that resulted in fatal injuries and fatalities to ten persons on the evening of 30th June, 2025, at Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area,” the statement read.

“The Command has further assured the public that the perpetrators will be hunted down and brought to justice.”

Ikenga disclosed that the attackers arrived in two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and opened fire on the meeting attendees without provocation.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital and, regrettably, ten people were confirmed dead. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue,” he added.

He also confirmed that a combined police-led security team has taken control of the area and is working with community sources to track down the assailants.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the affected Town Union insists that thirteen people were killed in the attack, though the police maintain that the confirmed death toll remains ten.