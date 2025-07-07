Anambra Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu and men of the Command have commenced clampdown on any unlawful gathering in the state.

This is as a result of information reaching the Command that some cultists have concluded arrangements to carry out their activities that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

To this end the Command has stepped up security deployment with the School Protection Squad Operatives to be on the offensive in student-populated areas.

Similarly the Command has also urged Proprietors of hotels and bars or any related places to refuse hosting such gatherings in their facility or face grave consequences in the event of breakdown of security.

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga ;

“This follows the security intelligence-led policing and community information that suggests that the Neo-Black Movement of Africa may use today 7th of July 2025 to execute plans that could lead to serious public disorder, including cult initiations and reprisals against rival cult groups in the State.

“The CP noted that these criminal activities happen within student-populated areas, and stepped up the security deployment with the School Protection Squad directing the Operatives of the Command to be on the offensive.

“He also urged hoteliers, lounge owners, and operators of studio apartments, to refuse their facilities for hosting any gatherings associated with cult groups or any related activities,” he said.

Ikenga further explained that commercial vehicles and tricycles would also be under check for the cultists which he described as covert operations.

“The Security deployment also involves covert operations with Operatives at the Motor/Keke parks and identified spots to nip in the bud any untoward situation”

“The Schools Protection Squad (SPS) is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police *IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM,* designed to protect the schools, students, and institutional infrastructure”

“Given the above, the Command urges the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activities, gatherings, or threats to the Police as the Command remains dedicated to a peaceful and secure environment for everyone in the State”

“You can call the various Area Commanders or DPOs in your areas of concern as can be found attached, please,” he said.