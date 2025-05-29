Anambra Police Combat Ready Against IPOB’s May 30th Sit-At-Home

Share

Ahead of the May 30, 2025 sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Anambra State Police Command has intensified patrols across strategic locations to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order.

The command emphasized that these patrols are intended to stop any molestation, harassment, or intimidation of innocent citizens engaged in lawful activities on that day by any group or individuals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, explained that the decision followed a closed-door meeting of Anambra Security Service Commanders in preparation for the illegal sit-at-home orchestrated by criminal elements.

He stated that Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, praised the dedication of the Police and other security agencies, motivated by the strong cooperation and support from Ndi Anambra, who have collectively condemned any acts that threaten national peace.

According to SP Ikenga, this joint effort has reinforced the resolve of security agencies to safeguard peace and security, fostering a safer environment through effective community-police collaboration.

“Consequently, the Police-led Joint Security Force—which includes the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), alongside the Army and Navy—has stepped up patrols and taken control of key junctions in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, Ihiala, Oraifite, and other parts of the state.

“This shows our commitment to maintaining order. The increased presence aims to deter criminal activities, reassure the public, and ensure a safe environment for all citizens and visitors,” he said.

SP Ikenga further advised that anyone requiring security assistance should contact the Command Control Room at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002 for prompt response.

Calls can also be directed to Area Commanders or Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the respective areas, with a list of their contact numbers made available to the public.

The police have made emergency contact numbers accessible to ensure quick response and enhanced public safety.

Share