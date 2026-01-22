Anambra Police Clarify Allegations Against Command, Invite Complainant For Investigation

The Anambra State Police Command has dismissed allegations of assault and extortion involving its officers in Nnewi, describing the narrative circulating online as incomplete and misleading.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the complainant contacted the Command’s spokesperson on January 15, 2025, to inquire whether an officer identified as “Onyebuchi” was known to him.

The PPRO reportedly responded that he was not familiar with any officer by that name, explaining that it was not possible to personally know every officer in the Command.

He also asked if there was any issue requiring official attention.

The caller subsequently alleged that he had been assaulted and extorted. However, when asked to provide details of the alleged incident, he muted the call and later stated that the incident occurred on December 28, 2025. He further explained that his call was merely to seek the Police reaction, as he was preparing a media report.

The PPRO advised the caller that any complaint against a police officer should be formally reported to the Command to enable proper investigation and necessary action, rather than engaging in an informal conversation without details. The caller reportedly insisted that he was working on a story and thereafter terminated the call.

In view of the allegations already published online, the Anambra State Police Command has formally invited the complainant to report to the Command Headquarters to enable proper assistance and a thorough investigation of the matter.

The Command also disclosed that it reviewed an alternative account of the incident presented by another party identified as Egba, noting that the matter reportedly arose from a family dispute that escalated into a physical altercation between the complainant and his brothers or relatives during the Christmas period. It added that the Police were not the first responders, as local security operatives had intervened before police involvement. Despite the broader circumstances surrounding the incident, the complainant’s publication reportedly focused solely on allegations against the Police, as reflected in its headline.

Despite these observations, the Police Command reiterated its commitment to fairness, justice, and peaceful coexistence, assuring the public that all available evidence would be carefully examined and that any individual found culpable would be appropriately sanctioned in accordance with the law.

“The Command remains committed to resolving all issues brought before it, particularly those aimed at ensuring peace among family members and within the wider community,” the statement concluded.