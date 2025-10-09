Anambra Police Celebrate Customer Service Week

The Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday joined the global community to celebrate 2025 Customer Service Week, engaging with host communities across the state to highlight the services rendered and foster stronger police-community relations.

The annual event, held in the first week of October, provides an opportunity for the Command to appreciate the cooperation and support of the people of Anambra State in promoting safety, peace, and mutual understanding.

As part of the celebration, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Area Commanders, and Heads of Tactical Units participated in open-door engagements with residents, emphasizing community partnership and alternative dispute resolution.

Officers also embarked on security awareness walks, distributed gifts to members of the public, and carried out sanitation exercises within their jurisdictions to further promote trust and collaboration.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed that the safety and security of Ndi Anambra remain the Command’s foremost priority.

He emphasized that the Police are not only enforcers of the law but also public servants committed to protecting lives and property with empathy, fairness, and professionalism.

CP Orutugu urged officers and men of the Command to use the Customer Service Week as a time for self-assessment, reflection, and renewed dedication to quality service delivery.

He also encouraged them to uphold discipline, courtesy, and accountability in all interactions with members of the public, stressing that effective policing thrives on mutual respect and cooperation between the police and the people.