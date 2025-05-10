Anambra Police Bust Kidnapper’s Camp, Arrest 5

Share

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the Anambra Police Command on Saturday successfully raided a kidnappers’ hideout, arresting four male suspects and a female associate, who is said to be the girlfriend of their leader.

The raid also led to the recovery of three vehicles believed to have been stolen from their victims.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the operation took place in Uke, a community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible information, stormed a criminal hideout in Uke on May 9, 2025, at about 7:30 PM,” the statement read.

During the raid, the police arrested four suspects, including a woman.

Three stolen vehicles were recovered at the scene: a black Lexus GS 350 (Reg. No: ENU 561 LY), an ash-colored Toyota Camry (Reg. No: UWN 614 HK), and a navy blue Toyota Corolla (Reg. No: UMZ 135 AD).

Other recovered items included one HP laptop, a car spraying machine, motor wires, and methamphetamine, locally known as Mkpurummiri.

The suspects arrested include Chigozie Udolisa, alias T. Dollars; Anaolu Joseph, alias Blue; Chukwuka Udolisa, alias Udokamiri; and the female suspect, Chinaza Udemezue, all aged between 19 and 28 years. According to the police, the suspects have confessed to being involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, and car-snatching syndicates.

Chinaza Udemezue revealed that her boyfriend, the leader of the group, escaped the scene with their firearms upon sighting the police.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to gather more information about their criminal activities and to track down other members of the syndicate who are still on the run,” the statement added.

The Anambra State Police Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the state and continuing its efforts to combat crime.

