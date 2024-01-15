Anambra Police Bust Criminal Gang, Kill One, Arrest Three

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday busted a criminal syndicate at Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, killing one member.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, it disclosed that the gang was accosted on Sunday evening, January 14 at a police checkpoint where they were stopped for a search.

The statement reads, “Officers attached to Anambra State Police Command have smashed an armed gang at Igboukwu in Aguata LGA.

“The gang which boarded a commercial bus from Nnewi today, Sunday, 14th January 2024 arrived at the police checkpoint and were stopped for a search. One of the hoodlums alighted, and pulled a Beretta pistol, but was gunned down.

“A search of the bag they were travelling with yielded a concealed dagger.”

He further said: “The Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye ordered the immediate release of two elderly passengers who boarded the bus at a different location.

The command wishes to assure the good people of the State that it will always live up to its responsibility in safeguarding lives and property of all law-abiding citizens in the state.”