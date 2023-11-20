Anambra Police Bursts Illegal Gun Running Syndicate

…Three Suspects Arrested

Three months after the Anambra Police Commissioner, Mr Aderemi Adeoye raised alarm over the illegal importation and running of arms and ammunition in Onitsha’s main market, the Command has burst a syndicate dealing on arms.

Recall that CP Adeoye had announced that the Command would embark on raids in Onitsha to expose those illegal arms dealers which he said are the major source of arms used by the unknown gunmen to operate.

According to the Commissioner, the guns come from the borders of Nigeria and other West African countries through Cross River State into Aba in Abia State and end up at Onitsha main market.

Consequent to this report, the leadership of the major markets in Onitsha has offered to assist the Police Command in fishing out those dealing with arms illegally. This action has indeed paid off following the latest discovery by the Command.

According to a release by Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, “The Police in Anambra State have arrested a major arms dealer dealing illegally in prohibited firearms in the State”

“The breakthrough followed weeks of intensive surveillance by operatives of the Command”

“A total of Twenty-Three Automatic Pump Action Guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered. So far three suspects have been arrested in Onitsha while the investigation is being expanded”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has commended the operatives involved in the operation on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, who provided guidance throughout the operation,” he said.