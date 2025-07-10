Anambra Police Begin Training, Documentation Of Vigilance Operatives

The Anambra State Police Command has commenced training of personnel of the State Vigilance Operatives in a bid to ensure productivity and efficiency.

Similarly the Command has commenced the documentation and profiling of the operatives as well as health check.

According to the Police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the training would include security, protocol and human right which he said is vital for effective security operations.

“Following the above, the Command today July9, 2025, began the documentation and necessary health checks of the operatives.

“The training aims to equip the Vigilance operatives on security protocols, human rights, and community policing, security principles to enhance collaboration with the Police and other security agencies for overall safety and security in the state.

“It shall also feature lectures on Ethics and Professionalism, Synergy with other Security agencies, Management of crime scene, rule of law, and handling of exhibits as well other necessary security need-to-know, “he said.