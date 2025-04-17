Anambra Police Arrest Six Suspect For Using Sick People To Beg

Share

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command on Thursday arrested six suspects who allegedly hired sick persons to beg for alms from members of the public.

This is contained in a press statement released by the State Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in Akwa, the state capital.

Confirming the development. SP Ikenga disclosed that the suspects were arrested in an uncompleted building at Isu Village in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

According to him, four sick persons, who appeared to be suffering from brain tumours, breast cancer, and other terminal illnesses, were rescued from the scene and taken into custody.

Ikenga added that the police also recovered six mobile phones and ₦82,400 in ₦50, ₦100 and ₦200 denominations.

The statement read, “A joint security team comprising police officers from Oba Divisional Police Headquarters and Anambra Vigilante operatives, on April 16, at 6:30 pm, raided an uncompleted building at Isu Village, Oba, and arrested six suspects who allegedly hired sick persons to beg for alms from members of the public.

“The suspects are Doris Basil (female), aged 28; Peter Ezedike (male), aged 38; Susan Monday (female), aged 27; Ogechi Okoro (female), aged 27; Solomon Sunday (male), aged 29; and Kenneth Achi (male), aged 29.

“The operatives also recovered six mobile phones and ₦82,400 in denominations of ₦50, ₦100, and ₦200, and took into safe custody four sick persons, who appeared to be suffering from brain tumours, breast cancer, and other terminal illnesses.

“The operatives provided first aid to the sick persons and sought higher medical intervention for their treatment and safe return to their various homes.

“The CP noted that it is a felony carrying a potential penalty of three years’ imprisonment, and expressed concern about the level of moral decay in individuals who exploit sick persons for personal gain.

“He further directed the immediate interrogation of the relatives of the sick persons to ascertain their culpability.

“All the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations.”

