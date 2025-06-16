Anambra: Police Arrests Dealer Of Vandalised Power Cables, Rescues 3 Kidnaped Children

Share

The Anambra State Police Command yesterday arrested a man alleged to be involved in the sale of vandalised power cables in Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Following the confessions so far made by the suspect, the Command has launched it’s manhunt to Lagos and Ogun states where the buyers wait for their illegal consignments.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Office, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the arrest was as a result of credible information gathered by the Rapid Response Squad of the Command.

“Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad RRS Awkuzu, acting on credible information on 14th June, by 4.15pm arrested one Maduka ‘M’ aged 40, at Fegge, Onitsha, a suspected dealer of vandalised items and equipment.

“The team also recovered bags of vandalised copper wires, large quantities of high tension wires, copper coil and other transformer equipment.”

Continuing, Ikenga confirmed that Police Operatives attached to Ozubulu Divisional Headquarters rescued two children between the ages of 3 and 5 years and arrested one Onyedika Daniel ‘M’ aged 19 and Nkechi Onuwa ‘F’ aged 25, at Okpuno – Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

“The operatives’ swift reaction followed a report by the mother of the victims, that one of her children came and narrated to her how an unknown person had taken away two of his siblings on their way to her shop along Nwafor Junction, Eziora, Ozubulu.

“During the interrogation of the suspect, Onyedika admitted to the crime and took the operatives to Oba where he had already handed over to Nkechi Onuwa for the continuation of their criminal plan.

