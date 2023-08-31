Anambra Police Arrests 4 Burglary Suspects, Recovers Stolen Items

Anambra State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the burgling of shops in Ogidi Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The Command also recovered stolen items from the suspects as well as two large iron cutters allegedly used by the suspected burglars.

According to a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command acted on a tip-off by members of the public which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“The Police in Ogidi, Anambra State has busted a 4-man burglary gang that targets commercial shops across the State”

“Acting on a tip-off received on 30th August 2023 the Police stormed the hideout of the gang and cordoned it off to prevent the escape of any of the gang members”

“Four suspects, all of them from Ebonyi State were arrested while the following items were recovered from them”

“Two ‘Ladies Motorcycles’

Two Big Generators

One Wheelbarrow

One Deep Freezer

Three Bags of Rice and Two Large Iron Cutters”

“On Interrogation suspects confessed to have broken into a store at Nanka in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State to steal the recovered items”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who commended the newly posted DPO in Ogidi, CSP Uche Onyinaya, for hitting the ground running, having earlier arrested and recovered a Baretta Pistol from a cultist, asked the personnel not to relent in their pursuit of criminal elements”

“He has directed that investigation be extended to Nanka to locate the owner of the store and Motor Licensing Office for records of owners of the motorcycles with a view to returning the recovered items to the rightful owners on bond while suspects are to be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.