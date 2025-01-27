Anambra Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Ammunition

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday arrested two suspects at a security checkpoint on the Umudioka-Awkuzu road by Igbariam and recovered one Beretta pistol, two live ammunition, and a Toyota Corolla car from them.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad from Enugwu-Ukwu carried out the arrest.

Ikenga said four occupants were in the vehicle when they were ordered to stop for a search; while two alighted and ran away, two others were apprehended.

The team also recovered one Barreta pistol, two live ammunition, and the Toyota Corolla vehicle.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, assures that the Command shall continue to evolve strategy and improve operational positioning in the State to nip the bud of such criminal elements.

He said, “Operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad Enugwu-Ukwu, at a security checkpoint on Umudioka-Awkuzu road by Igbariam on January 25, 2025, at 5:38 pm, arrested two out of the four occupants of a white Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number YAB 26 CB.

“The two suspects are Raphael Peverga and Saakura Teryima, both aged 22 years old and from Benue State. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the other two suspects who are currently on the run.

“It was reported that the suspects alighted from the vehicle while still in motion when the operatives ordered them to park the vehicle for a security search.”

