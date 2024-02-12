New Telegraph

February 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Anambra Police Arrest…

Anambra Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists Operating In Ihiala

Two suspected cultists alleged to have been responsible for some killings in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have been arrested by the State Police Command.

According to the release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the two ring leaders are currently assisting the Command with information.

“In a Special Operation spearheaded by the Police Crack Squad deployed to Ihiala by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, to provide security for the people of Ihiala during and after the festive period, One Chitana Oha, male, 25 years, alias “Kill and Bury” was arrested”.

Also nabbed was one Emmanuel Ifeanyi Okonkwo, male, 24 yrs Alias “Good and Bad”.

“Both suspects were arrested at their hideout at Okija within the same Local Governments Area”

“The Commissioner of Police who vowed to end the cult-related killings in Ihiala the same way he stamped out the menace in Awka Capital City has directed the Crack Squad to go all out against the cultists and clip their wings.

He assured members of the public that their security will continue to be the top priority of the Command,” he said

Read Previous

UK Minister Visits British’s Charterhouse School In Lagos
Read Next

AFCON Final: Charly Boy Reacts To Nigerians Defeat