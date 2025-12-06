Anambra Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Foil Planned Rivalry Fight

Two suspected cultists were arrested by the Police at Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State this Saturday morning.

However, some of their members fled when the Special Anti Cult Squad stormed their hideout, where the group had concluded arrangements for a fight with a rival group in the area.

Similarly, the Police recovered arms during the raid, which included a locally made double-barreled shotgun as well as two live cartridges.

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the raid was based on a tip-off by some members of the public who suspected a strange presence of unknown young men in the town.

“Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Special Anti Cult Squad (SPACS) Enugwu Ukwu, acting on actionable intelligence received regarding the gathering of a dangerous cult group for a planned rivalry fight in the early hours of 4th December, 2025, swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested Oluebube Ifediorah ‘M’, aged 21 years and Offorbuike Emmanuel ‘M’, aged 25 years, respectively”

“The suspects were arrested in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area. The team also recovered a locally-made double-barrel shotgun and two live cartridges”

He further explained that the arms were found in the bag of one of the arrested suspects, who is currently helping the Command with vital information.

“The recovered firearm was found in a red bag that Oluebube Ifediorah had on him, as several other members of the cult gang had managed to flee the scene into the surrounding bush”, the statement read.

Already, efforts are in top gear to track down and apprehend the remaining members of the gang who escaped.

Ikenga noted that this development is part of the ongoing efforts by the Anambra State Police Command to rid the State of cult-related violence and criminal activities.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc mnips PhD, urges members of the public to continue providing credible information to aid in the fight against cultism and other forms of criminality in the State.