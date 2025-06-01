Anambra Police Arrest Two Over Kidnap, Murder Of Bank Manager

Share

Two suspects have been arrested by Anambra State Police Command in connection with the kidnap and murder of a female bank manager, despite the payment of a ₦14 million ransom to secure her release.

The victim, abducted in January 2025, was later found dead along Nnobi Road in Idemili South Local Government Area with her eyes tied, sparking outrage and a widespread manhunt for the culprits.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspects—Monday Egbe (32) and Kenneth Nnoga (28)—were apprehended on May 28, 2025, after a sustained investigation and manhunt led officers to their hideout in a neighboring state.

“Following the assurance of the Anambra State Police Command to follow up on cases until suspects are apprehended to prevent further criminal activities, the operatives arrested two suspects involved in the kidnap and murder of a female bank manager after the collection of a ₦14 million ransom,” the statement read.

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to provide further insights into the gang’s operations and aid the arrest of other members still at large.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice and the protection of lives and property in Anambra State.

