Anambra: Police Arrest Two Kidnappers, Recover Victim’s Mercedes Benz

Two members of a kidnapping ring operating in the Anam axis of the Anambra West LGA of the Anambra State have been detained by the state Police command.

This was contained in a press release issued by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokeswoman for the state police command, and made available to newsmen in Awka, the state capital.

Ikenga claimed that the arrest came as a result of a tip-off about a man named Chukwuebuka Esulo’s effort to sell a Mercedes Benz GLK Sports Utility Vehicle, which was later discovered to belong to a kidnapping victim.

The statement read: “On July 18, 2023, police detectives were alerted to one Chukwuebuka Esulo from Ebonyi State, who was seeking a buyer in Agulu, Anaocha LGA, for a black Mercedes Benz GLK SUV reg. No. BLF 746 EA.

“The owner had earlier been reported kidnapped in Aguleri on June 26, 2023, and the sum of N4.5m extorted as ransom from the family before he was released.”

He claimed that after being detained and interrogated, the man admitted to being a part of the abduction ring and revealed that he had been sent from their camp to sell the car.

“The Commissioner of Police, transferred the case to the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Awkuzu, who then went after other members of the gang, leading to the arrest of one other member of the gang, Ejeka Ufuo, ‘m’ 23 years.

“Ufuo was led to believe that the vehicle had been sold and made to come out to collect the proceeds, when he was arrested.”

Ikenga said efforts were ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the gang and recover their weapons, while CP Aderemi Adeoye commended all personnel involved in the arrest.