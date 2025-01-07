Anambra Police Arrest Two Brothers For Killing Sibling

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of two brothers for allegedly killing and burying their brother in a shallow grave in their compound in Oko community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Confirming the tragic incident at a press conference, the state Commissioner for Police, Nnaghe Itam, said the deceased, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing and his brother, Chidiebere Okeke, and cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, caught him and beat him to a stupor, leading to his death.

Itam noted that, in order to cover up for the incident, the two suspects dug a shallow grave in their compound and buried Chibuzor.

He said, “We have suspects who murdered their brother and buried him in a shallow grave in a compound at Oko. The deceased, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing.

“His brother, Chidiebere Okeke, and his cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, caught him and beat him to a stupor. As a result, Chibuzor became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.”

