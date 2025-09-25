Anambra Police Arrest Three Over Car Snatching, Other Crimes

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with separate cases of car snatching, truck diversion, and child trafficking across the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the arrests were made on September 23, 2025, following coordinated operations by police divisions and vigilante groups.

At Achalla in Awka North Local Government Area, a joint team of police operatives and members of the Special Vigilante Taskforce arrested two suspects identified as Chinwendu Ndieli and Uchenna Offodile. The duo were found in possession of a Mack Truck with registration number T 5003 LA and an empty container, suspected to have been stolen.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that the truck was stolen from a company in Lagos. The owner has since been contacted to reclaim the vehicle with valid documents,” Ikenga said.

In a related incident, operatives from Okpoko Division recovered an abandoned white Toyota Camry Spider with registration number AWK 91 SR (Anambra) along Onitsha–Owerri Road, opposite Tiger Fruit Company. Another plate number, 06A 90 DT (Delta), was found inside the vehicle, further raising suspicion of vehicle theft.

Meanwhile, at Ihiala Local Government Area, police rescued a suspect, Charles Chiemerie Onuigbo, from being lynched by angry youths after he was accused of abducting three children aged 6, 3, and 2 years.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Onuigbo, a neighbour to the victims’ family, allegedly conspired with two others—still at large—to abduct the children.

“The mother of the victims reported that while her children were eating in front of their house, she stepped into the kitchen to get them more food, only to return and find them missing. The suspect had also been harbouring the two fleeing accomplices,” Ikenga stated.

Onuigbo sustained injuries from mob action before he was rescued and taken into custody. Police say investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure justice is served.