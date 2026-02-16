Anambra Police Arrest Suspects Over Murder Of Three Cameroonians

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday disclosed its operatives arrested four additional suspects over the murder of three Cameroonian nationals in the state.

New Telegraph recalls that a gang of suspects reportedly kidnapped and murdered the victims in November 2025 and dumped their bodies in a river in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

Following the discovery, the command launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of two suspects who had been assisting with information.

Speaking in a statement issued on Monday, the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that through the confession of the two suspects, four more suspects were arrested by security operatives on Friday, February 13, 2026, in a shrine located in Nando, Anambra East LGA, after a fierce gun duel.

According to him, two pump action guns, one locally made Beretta pistol, one machete, assorted ammunition and criminal charms were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.

He noted that the Command operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, carried out the operation.

Ikenga added that the arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal gang.

The statement reads, “The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four additional suspects in connection with the murder of three Cameroonian nationals in the State.

“The suspects, all males, include the alleged Chief Priest of a shrine, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, also known as “Ugoebenajah,” aged 27 years, alongside Nwabunne Bright (27 years), Chinecherem Chiama (21 years) and Michael Ekwunife (38 years) respectively.

“The team also recovered two pump-action guns, one locally made Beretta pistol, one machete, assorted charms, expanded ammunition, 10 live cartridges and five live 9mm ammunition in Nando community, Anambra East Local Government Area.

“This feat was recorded on February 13, 2026. Given the confession of the two earlier arrested suspects in custody, the Command Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu swiftly mobilised to the identified shrine in Nando.

“On approaching the shrine, about 30 able-bodied men were observed gathered at the premises. Upon sighting the Police, the armed men opened fire on the operatives.

“The Police operatives responded professionally, engaging the armed men in a gun duel. While the prime suspect, Uchenna Mmaduamaka Nicholas, a native of Oroma Etiti Anam, escaped alongside other gang members with bullet wounds.

“Also, during the gun battle, one of the arrested armed suspects sustained a bullet injury on the thigh and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and urges members of the public to continue to provide useful information that will aid ongoing investigations. Further developments will be communicated in due course,” he added.