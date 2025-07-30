Anambra Police Arrest Suspect’s Girlfriend, Recover Human Parts At Shrine

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old woman, Somtochukwu Nwafor, alleged to be the girlfriend of the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a pregnant nurse in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area.

The arrest was made on July 25, 2025, in Umueri village with the assistance of local community members, following the discovery of the nurse’s mutilated remains in a soakaway pit.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Awka. He revealed that the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to being involved in the aftermath of the killing. According to her, she was invited by her boyfriend, identified as Chiemerie Obika Elobisi (currently at large), to clean up the crime scene and help dispose of the body parts.

“She further revealed how they sold the body parts to various native doctors in the area,” Ikenga said.

Acting on this intelligence, operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) raided the shrine of a native doctor, identified as Nwafor Chibunna Ofornwatadile, from Itima Amawa Village in Ogbunike, in the early hours of July 29, 2025. There, suspected human body parts were recovered, concealed in nylon bags.

The Police have launched a manhunt for both the prime suspect and other suspected collaborators and buyers of human parts.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc, MNIPS, PhD, condemned the killing in the strongest terms, describing it as “inhumane, criminal, and an affront to public morality and the sanctity of life.”

He urged members of the public with useful information to assist the police in the ongoing investigation, assuring that the identities of informants would be protected.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as residents continue to grapple with the gruesome nature of the crime, which authorities believe was committed for ritual purposes.