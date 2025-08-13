Anambra Police Arrest Six Recover Arms, Illicit Drugs

Six suspected cultists were on Wednesday arrested by the Anambra Police Command at Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The raid which was carried out by the anti-cultism squad in Enugu Ukwu Njikoka Local Government Area saw the recovery of arms and substances suspected to be illicit drugs in the area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, among those that were arrested include a female suspect.

“Police Operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad Enugwu Ukwu on 12th August 2025 at about 2.30 pm and acting on credible intelligence, stormed a black spot at 7th Mile, Ogidi, Idemili North LGA”

The team arrested six suspects, including a female, and recovered one fabricated Beretta pistol without a magazine with illicit drugs including Mkpuru Mmiri (crystal meth) during the raid”.

“The suspects are: Olisaemeka Izuchukwu ‘M’ aged 21 years, Isioma Chisom ‘M’ aged 22 years, Chinonso Izuchukwu ‘M’ aged 20 years, Chinaza Isioma ‘M’ aged 24 years, Onyekwelu Miracle ‘M’ aged 19 years and Mrs. Chinenye Eloka Okeke ‘F’ aged 35 years”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD, commended the operatives for their swift action and reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to sustain the tempo against cultism, drug trafficking, and other crimes in the State” he said.

Ikenga further said that the suspects would be charged to Court upon the conclusion of investigations.