Anambra Police Arrest Seven Suspected Cultists

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested seven suspected members of the Black Axe confraternity who were allegedly being initiated and groomed for election-related violence ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS), Enugu-Ukwu, in collaboration with the Agunechemba Vigilante Operatives, during a raid in the early hours of Saturday, October 26, 2025.

According to police reports, the arrests took place during an initiation ceremony in a bush at Obinagu, Abagana, in Njikoka Local Government Area. Items recovered at the scene included a 25-litre keg containing a red liquid substance, a red ritual cloth, two wooden drums, and footwear belonging to the suspects and their accomplices.

Those arrested are Ugorji Emmanuel, 29 years; Ogamba Chinuike Anthony, 22 years; Chibuzor Agudiegu, 25 years; Destiny Okasi, 22 years; Udewulu Nzube, 19 years; Ifeanyi Anikpe, 21 years; and Sunday Akuma, 20 years respectively.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were being prepared for use as political thugs in Njikoka and Anaocha Local Government Areas during the forthcoming election.

“Preliminary information revealed that the initiation activities were part of their grooming for election thuggery. The suspects, on sighting the operatives, attempted to flee but were successfully apprehended after a swift chase,” Ikenga said.

He added that investigations are ongoing to track down fleeing members of the group and uncover other cult cells linked to the syndicate within the area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace and security across the state, warning that the Command would not tolerate any activities capable of disrupting the election.

“The Command will not condone acts that threaten peace, especially in the build-up to the Governorship Election. Parents, community leaders, and youth groups are urged to provide moral guidance and discourage involvement in cultism and political violence,” the CP said.

He also encouraged residents to continue providing credible information that could assist law enforcement agencies in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements.