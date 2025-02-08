Police Arrest Nine Suspects In Connection To Anambra Lawmaker’s Murder

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Friday said its operatives alongside the state vigilante operatives arrested at least nine suspects actively involved in the murder of a member of the State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Nnaghe Itam, confirmed the arrest during a press briefing held in Awka, the state capital.

New Telegraph recalls that Azuka, a member representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the state legislature, was abducted on 24th December 2024 in Onitsha.

His decomposing body was discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge on Thursday, February 6 by a combined security team including the police and vigilante.

Speaking on their arrest, the Police Commissioner disclosed that two pump action guns were recovered from the suspects following their arrest, adding that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during a gun duel with the police operatives.

The arrested suspects according to the CP include: Ugochukwu Onuorah aged 30 years, Ikemefuna Ossai aged 20 years, Ikenna Orugu aged 27 years, Chibuike Obiefuna aged 19 years, Chinonso Olisa aged 19 years, Chinedu Okoli aged 21 years, David Ojini aged 25 years

The most notorious of them, one Peter Sunday aged 20 years with a big tattoo inscription of No Peace 4 d Government on his chest.

Itam expressed his gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his guidance and overall support, and

He also appreciated the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, sister Agencies, the Media, residents of the State, Anambra State Vigilante operatives, Civil Society Groups, Organizations and many others for their unflinching support within the months that he has spent in the State as the Commissioner of Police.

The CP assured that the confidence reposed on the Police and other security agencies for the protection of the lives and properties of residents is not to be taken for granted.

