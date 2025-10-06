Anambra: Police Arrest Man Who Beheaded 69-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, have arrested a 46-year-old man, Obadigbo Emmanuel Anumudu, for allegedly beheading a 69-year-old woman. It was learnt that the crime was committed in July 2024 but the suspect and his accomplices have been on the run since then, until he was arrested over the weekend.

Spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect confessed to the crime upon interrogation. Ikenga added that two of his accomplices have been arrested by the Anambra State vigilante outfit, Agunechemba, but were yet to be handed over to the police.

The statement said: “He (Anumu- du) was arrested acting on credible information, on Saturday 4th October at Aguleri. The suspect had allegedly been on the run since 22nd July, 2024 after he gruesomely murdered and beheaded late Mrs Obianuju Akubi, a 69-year-old woman in Umuleri.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further mentioned members of his gang who participated in the murder and beheading. He also disclosed the where abouts of the victim’s head, which was taken away after the heinous act.

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that preliminary investigation reveals that the murder was connected to a land dispute at Ogwu Nzu. It was gathered that after the victim testified in favour of one of the parties over ownership of the disputed land, the suspect allegedly beheaded her and used her head for ritual purposes in a bid to fortify themselves for the conquest of the land.”