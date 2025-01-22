Anambra Police Arrest Man For Setting Wife Ablaze

Share

Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged man, identified as Nwana, who reportedly set his wife, Chioma Nwana, ablaze following a heated altercation over suspected infidelity.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening at Eziezekwe village, Abagana, in the Njikoka Local Government Area escalated after the suspect accused his wife of having an affair.

Chioma, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to the report, Nwana confronted his wife when she returned home after an alleged outing with another man. The argument spiralled out of control, leading him to douse her with petrol and set her on fire

Following the incident, Nwana reportedly presented himself at the Abagana Divisional Police Station, confessing to the crime.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspect is currently in custody.

Ikenga stated, “The suspect is in police custody. Unfortunately, the victim died this morning. The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Homicide Unit for a thorough investigation.”

