Anambra Police Arrest Man For Killing Brother

The Anambra State Police Command on Saturday confirmed its operatives arrested one Anthony Kosisochukwu Okafor over the death of his 45-year-old elder brother, Emmanuel Okafor.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the 37-year-old Kosisochukwu who was arrested on Friday hailed from Adegbe Village, Abagana in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on Kosisochukwu’s arrest, the State Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said the suspect confessed to having engaged the victim in a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuff in the house.

According to Ikenga, Kosisochukwu was said to have used a stick to pierce the deceased chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“This incident is quite disturbing and highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence and conflicts amongst family members. It also underscores the need to manage conflicts and emotions healthily and constructively to avoid irreparable consequences.

“The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka and shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigation.”

