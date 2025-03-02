Anambra Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Arms

Share

Anambra Police Command, on Saturday, arrested five suspected kidnappers that have allegedly been operating around Igbariam in the Anambra East Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the arrest resulted from the Operational review and safety measures introduced by the new Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu since his inception into office.

“In separate operations, Police arrested a total of five suspects in a case of kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm, and recovered a locally made Beretta pistol and a suspected stolen vehicle.

“The ongoing Security Operational review and safety emplacement in the State by the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc MNIPS PhD has started to expose the undesirable elements in the State.

“Consequently, in the early hours of 22nd February 2025, Police Operatives attached to a Special Anti Cultism Squad stormed a criminal hideout at Igbariam and arrested one Miracle Chukwunoso, Chinweze Charles and Bonaventure Chigozie all males, between the age bracket of 20 – 26 years.

“The team also recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol from them.

“The suspects were positively identified by victims, who were attacked and dispossessed of their personal belongings.

” A total sum of Two Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand Naira (#254,000) was withdrawn from the victim’s account on 21st February 2025 along Otoko, Igbariam.

“In another development, Police Operatives attached to the 3 -3 Police Divisional Headquarters on 16th February 2025 by 2 pm swiftly responded to a kidnap incident and rescued the victim by Ejison Fuel Station along Enugu/ Onitsha Expressway.

“The Operatives, in a diligent follow-up of the Case, arrested two suspects (names withheld) to enable the operatives to apprehend other gang members and recovered one Ash-coloured Toyota Corolla allegedly belonging to the victim in a Mechanic workshop at 3-3 Area.

“According to the victim, the armed men forcefully withdrew more than one million Naira (#1,000,000) only from his account during his captivity and dispossessed him of his two phones valued at eight hundred and twenty thousand Naira (#820,000).

“All the suspects would be charged to Court on the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

