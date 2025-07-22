Anambra: Police Arrest Female Student, Boyfriend Over Fake Kidnap

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a female student and her boyfriend for arranging her fake kidnap after the payment of N1 million ransom.

The female student of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), had arranged her kidnap with her boyfriend and demanded a ransom of N10 million which was brought down to N3 million and later N1 million, which was paid by her family.

However, the Rapid Response Squad RRS of the Police Command on investigation discovered that the kidnap was fake and the female student was found in the company of her boyfriend at a hostel in Awka.

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed that the two suspects should be charged to Court immediately.

“The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspects in – volved in a self-orchestrated kidnap incident designed to extort money from the victim’s own family.

“The suspects are Chinecherem Okonkwo ‘f ’ age 28-year-old and Chinecherem Aronu ‘m’ age 30-yearold.

“Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) acting on an intelligenceled investigation of a disturbing report of alleged abduction of Chinecherem Nwaokoye, a female student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), stormed a lodge located at UNIZIK Temp Site, Awka, where the victim was found alive and in the company of her male accomplice.

“According to the report, Chinecherem had earlier contacted her family on Tuesday, 8th July, 2025, informing them that she was returning home from school, but never arrived.

“Her phone remained switched off throughout that day. On Wednesday, 9th July, 2025, her family received a call from an unknown male voice who claimed responsibility for her kidnap and demanded a ransom of N10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira).