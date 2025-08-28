Anambra Police Arrest Deserted Soldier

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a deserted soldier and five suspected members of a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate in Isiagu, Awka South Local Government Area.

The arrests followed the kidnapping of a man from his farmland, who was later released after paying a ransom. Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, stormed the suspects’ hideout in Notoko, Awka, leading to their arrest.

Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement yesterday, listed the suspects as Michael Nwobodo (30), Eze Friday (29), Uche Okolo (23), Chinedu Gilbert (29), and Dominic Oraz (38), who confessed to deserting the Nigerian Army in November 2024.

Recovered exhibits include: Six automatic pump-action guns, 63 rounds of live cartridges, a rocket launcher, three Motorola walkie-talkies, two police teargas canisters, a military cap, handcuffs, and five machetes, criminal charms and other items, ₦26,000 cash.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, commended the operatives for their swift action and assured residents of the Command’s commitment to combating violent crimes. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly.