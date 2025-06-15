Anambra Police Arrest Dealer Of Vandalized Power Cables

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday arrested a suspected kingpin involved in the sale of vandalized power cables in Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area.

According to the police, the arrest was made following credible intelligence received by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the command. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspect, identified as Maduka, aged 40, was apprehended at about 4:15 p.m. on June 14, 2025.

“Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible information, arrested one Maduka, male, aged 40 years, at Fegge, Onitsha. He is a suspected dealer in vandalized items and equipment,” the statement read.

Recovered from the suspect were several bags containing vandalized copper wires, large quantities of high-tension cables, copper coils, and other transformer components.

Following Maduka’s confession, the Command has launched a manhunt for accomplices believed to be operating from Lagos and Ogun states, where buyers reportedly await illegal consignments.

In a separate operation, police operatives attached to the Ozubulu Divisional Headquarters rescued two children aged between 3 and 5 years. Two suspects, Onyedika Daniel, 19, and Nkechi Onuwa, 25, were arrested in connection with the abduction at Okpuno-Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area.

The operation was triggered by a report from the children’s mother, who said one of her children returned home and revealed that an unknown person had taken away his two siblings while they were on their way to her shop along Nwafor Junction in Eziora, Ozubulu.

During interrogation, Onyedika confessed to the crime and led officers to Oba, where he had already handed the children over to Nkechi Onuwa for the continuation of their criminal plan.

“The Command is expanding investigations to arrest other members of the syndicate,” Ikenga said, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“This achievement highlights the Command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society and tackling crimes against children,” he added.

