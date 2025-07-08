Anambra Police Arrest Cultist On Eve Of Initiation

Forty-eight hours after the Anambra State Police Command launched a clampdown on illegal cult assemblies, operatives have arrested a suspected member of a notorious cult group in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area, on the eve of a planned initiation of new members.

The suspect, identified as Chukwujekwu Micheal Okoye, also known as Bus-Stop, was allegedly involved in kidnapping and phone theft activities in the area, alongside six accomplices who remain at large.

The arrest follows intelligence reports about planned cult-related activities that could potentially lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command confirmed:

“Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu, on 7th July 2025, arrested one Chukwujekwu Micheal Okoye, a.k.a Bus-Stop, aged 25 years.”

According to Ikenga, the arrest is linked to a series of violent incidents in Oko, including the killing of two persons, injury to two others, and the abduction of two victims who were later released after ransom payments. These incidents occurred in early June at Total Junction and Tipper Junction, both in Oko.

Recovered from the suspect were an automatic pump-action gun and two mobile phones.

The suspect reportedly confessed to robbing a victim at gunpoint on 22nd May 2025, also in Oko. He admitted to being an active member and Lord in the Aye Confraternity cult group.

Okoye further disclosed detailed plans of the cult’s initiation ceremony and a planned rival cult attack scheduled for 7th July 2025. He also revealed how he and six gang members carried out the June 19th attack in Oko.

“Based on the information provided by the suspect, operatives have activated efforts to arrest other members of the gang, with the aim of dismantling the criminal network operating in the state,” Ikenga stated.