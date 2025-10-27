Anambra: Police Arrest 7 Suspected Cultists Being Groomed For Election Rigging

The zero tolerance for election malpractices and irregularities launched by Anambra State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, appears to be paying off following the arrest of seven suspected cultists who were being initiated and groomed for ultimate unleashing for election malpractices in the coming November 8 gubernatorial election in the state.

Operatives of the Special AntiCult Squad (SPACS), Enugu-Ukwu, in collaboration with Agunechemba Vigilante Operatives, in the early hours of yesterday arrested seven suspected members of the Black Axe Confraternity.

The suspects were arrested during an initiation ceremony in a bush at Obinagu, Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area. One 25-litre keg containing red liquid substance, Red ritual cloth, two wooden drums, footwear belonging to the suspects and other accessories were also recovered at the scene.

The suspects, all males include: Ugorji Emmanuel, 29 years, Ogamba Chinuike Anthony, 22 years, Chibuzor Agudiegu, 25 years, Destiny Okasi, 22 years, Udewulu Nzube, 19 years, Ifeanyi Anikpe, 21 years and Sunday Akuma, 20 years respectively.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga ; “Preliminary information revealed that the initiation activities were part of their evil ceremony and grooming for election thuggery in Njikoka and Anaocha Local Government areas.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives, attempted to flee, but were successfully apprehended after a swift chase. “Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest fleeing members of the syndicate and to uncover other linked cult cells within the axis.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reiterates that the Command will not tolerate activities that threaten peace, especially in the build-up to the Governorship Election.”