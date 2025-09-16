Anambra Police Arrest 54 Suspects, Recover 11 Bags Of Narcotics

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested 54 suspects in recent raids across the state, recovering 11 bags of narcotics suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

The suspects, comprising 39 males and 15 females, were apprehended in separate operations targeting cultism, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said the Command was deeply concerned about the rising cases of cultism and drug abuse, particularly among youths aged 18 to 26.

He disclosed that on September 12, 2025, operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS) arrested a 25-year-old suspect, Chiderah Obochi, at Ifitedunu, along the Old Onitsha–Awka Road. A search revealed quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in his possession.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to being a drug runner in Umudioka Village, Dunukofia LGA, and led operatives to the residence of one Ginika Okeke, where 11 bags of cannabis were recovered,” Ikenga said, adding that the seized items had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ikenga also revealed that a female student and her boyfriend were among those arrested after allegedly faking her kidnap to extort ₦1 million from her parents.

Similarly, on September 14, 2025, operatives raided a black spot in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, where cultists were reportedly meeting. Several suspects were arrested and are currently undergoing screening and profiling.

“Those found culpable will be charged to court,” Ikenga added, reiterating the Command’s resolve to tackle cultism and drug trafficking across Anambra State.