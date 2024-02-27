Anambra Police Arrest 4 Suspects Over Murder Of Umuoji President-General

…Recover His Handset And ATM Card.

Four persons suspected to have been involved in the killing of the President General of Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government area have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command.

The suspects were said to have been arrested with the phone Handset and ATM Card of the murdered President General according to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

“Police Detectives of Anambra State Command working with Umuoji Vigilante have apprehended the suspected killers of the town’s President-General, who was murdered in his home at the weekend”

“Four suspects have been arrested so far. The handset and ATM Card of the deceased were recovered from them. In their confession, they named four other accomplices who are now being hunted for by the Police”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who was away in Ibadan on official assignment for the opening ceremony of the 14th Biennial Police Games rushed back home when the news of the murder broke to coordinate Police effort at unravelling the crime”

“The CP who commended the Police in Ogidi and Umuoji Vigilante for working together to apprehend the suspected perpetrators has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to deploy its Forensic Team to the scene of the crime and take over the investigation.

“He has mandated the Homicide Team in State CID to apprehend the four accomplices still on the run and unravel the motive behind the gruesome crime”

“The Commissioner of Police also assured Presidents-General across the State that their safety is of primary concern to the Police as they represent their people in governance by their town Unions” he said.