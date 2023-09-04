The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two armed robbery suspects who specialise in robbing victims of their valuables on the Second Niger Bridge.
The suspects, who said they were from Enugu and Ebonyi states, were arrested at the Anambra end of the bridge at Obosi in Idemili North local government area of the state.
“The Police team which was on surveillance patrol on the Bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints, were alerted to activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.
“The team monitored the gang and swooped on them, arrested two of the gangsters, while others fled.
“When searched, two daggers and five SIM cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects who were aged between 20 and 22 years.
“One of the suspects hailed from Enugu State and the other from Ebonyi State.”
He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the patrol team for its vigilance and courage in confronting the gang.
“The CP has directed that owners of the recovered sim cards be located to assemble evidence for the successful prosecution of the arrested suspects,” he added.