“The Police team which was on surveillance patrol on the Bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints, were alerted to activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

“The team monitored the gang and swooped on them, arrested two of the gangsters, while others fled.

“When searched, two daggers and five SIM cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects who were aged between 20 and 22 years.

“One of the suspects hailed from Enugu State and the other from Ebonyi State.”