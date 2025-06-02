Anambra: Police Arrest 2 Over Kidnap, Murder Of Female Bank Manager After Collecting N14m Ransom

Share

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnap of a female bank manager who was murdered after the sum of N14 million was paid as ransom to secure her release.

The lifeless body of the female bank manager was later found along Nnobi Road in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State with her eyes blindfolded.

Recall that sometime in January this year the female bank manager was kidnapped and her abductors demanded the said sum which was paid, but they still allegedly murdered her.

In a statement by the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command had earlier assured the public that the culprits would be arrested which paid off on May 28, when two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Following the assurance of the Anambra State Police Command to follow up cases until suspects are apprehended to prevent further criminal activities in the state, two suspects were arrested on 28th May, 2025.

“The two suspects were allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of a female Bank Manager after the collection of a ransom of N14million in Onitsha.

The Operatives while on diligent investigations trailed two of the suspects, one Monday Egbe ‘M’ aged 32 years and Kenneth Nnoga ‘M’ aged 28 years to their criminal hideout in a neighbouring state.

“The unfortunate incident happened on the 13th of January, 2025 when the lifeless body of the victim was found along Nnobi Road with her eyes tied after the abductors had collected the ransom of N14m from the deceased family.

“Meanwhile, the suspects are currently undergoing interrogations for more insights into the modus Operandi of the criminal gang and possible arrest of other gang members.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has however, assured that the Command shall continue to live up to its mandate of protection of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra and residents and to ensure that all cases are followed to a logical conclusion and justice served,” the statement read.

