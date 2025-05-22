Anambra Police Arrest 13, Raid Black Spots

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested thirteen suspected armed robbers and vandals in Oko Community, Orumba North Local Government Area, as part of a major security operation ahead of this year’s Imo Awka Festival.

The Command has also continued raids on identified security black spots in Awka, resulting in the arrest of a suspected gunman and the recovery of weapons and hard drugs.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the intensified operation is a proactive measure to ensure a peaceful celebration of the Imo Awka Festival, which has previously witnessed cult-related violence.

“The Anambra State Police Command, acting on intelligence gathered over time on how miscreants, under the guise of celebrating the Imo Awka Festival, engage in criminal activities, has intensified raids and discreet operations in identified black spots in Awka and its environs,” Ikenga stated.

On the evening of May 19, 2025, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the Awka Sector arrested a suspect, Nasiru Samaila, 25, in possession of a locally made Beretta pistol, one live round of ammunition, a knife, and a large quantity of suspected hard drugs.

“In an attempt to escape, the suspect opened fire indiscriminately but was shot in the leg by officers. Unfortunately, one of the operatives sustained a gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment,” the statement added.

The Command also disclosed that a joint security team comprising police operatives and Anambra State Vigilante operatives had extended its operations across all three senatorial districts, targeting criminal hideouts.

As part of the offensive, six suspects were arrested in Oko for armed robbery and vandalism. Two of the suspects — Anagor Chinedu (25) and Anagor Rapuluchukwu (23) — were apprehended at Ifite village, Oko, with an English Beretta pistol recovered from them.

They confessed to being members of a cult group known as the Beggars’ Confraternity and identified their armourer and gang leader as the notorious “Kiss Me”, who remains at large.

In another development, police responded to a distress call reporting the vandalism of electrical wires at the permanent site of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko. Four suspects — Chukwuka Usulor, Chukwuemeka Michael, Ikenna Oke, and Ebuka Okeke — were arrested and found with assorted quantities of vandalized cable wires.

SP Ikenga affirmed that the police have launched a full-scale manhunt for “Kiss Me”, described as a notorious cultist and gunrunner believed to be central to the recent criminal operations in the area.

The Anambra State Police Command reiterated its commitment to securing lives and property and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

