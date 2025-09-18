Anambra Police Arrest 10 Suspected Cultists

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested ten suspected cultists at Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area and uncovered an Indian hemp farm in Awka allegedly run by a man who pretended to be mentally unstable.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Thursday, said the arrests were carried out by operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu.

“In the early hours of 18th September 2025, acting on credible intelligence, operatives stormed the residence of one Ndefoh Chijoke, 23, of Ogbunike village, a suspected member of the Aye Confraternity (Black Axe). A search of the premises led to the recovery of an Ontario CA American-made pistol with one live round of ammunition,” the statement read.

He added that a follow-up operation based on information obtained from Chijoke led to the arrest of nine other suspects: Obuh Onyedika (27), Obuh Confidence (19), Mbanusi Nnaemeka (22), Godwin Udebeh (31), Chizoba Onuake (19), Ohazunike Martins (23), Ndife Chidorie (23), Nwosu Chinecherem (22), and Caleb Nwafor (26).

The suspects, according to Ikenga, are undergoing screening and profiling, after which those found culpable will be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested 43-year-old Patrick Ojele, who allegedly disguised as mentally unstable while secretly cultivating a cannabis farm in Awka for over two years.

Ojele was apprehended on 17th September 2025 during a routine patrol along the Awka–Enugu Expressway near Ngozika Estate. He later led operatives to the concealed farm, where large quantities of cannabis sativa were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, said the arrests reflect the Command’s renewed strategy of cutting off criminal supplies by targeting drug dealers who embolden cultists and violent offenders.